Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Wednesday December 28th
ALTAMONT VS. DUQUOIN- 8 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) MERIDIAN VS. CUMBERLAND- 12:30 PM (HEARD ON WCRA) LINTON-STOCKTON VS. SULLIVAN (IN) OLNEY VS. ALTAMONT- 11:30 (HEARD ON JACK FM) 5TH PLACE: STARK COUNTY VS. GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY. 3RD PLACE: RIDGEVIEW VS. NEOGA. CHAMPIONSHIP: CLINTON VS. TUSCOLA. CHARLESTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. CHARLESTON VS....
Comments / 0