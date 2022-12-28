Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Bristol Press
Bristol Central overcomes early turnovers to beat South Windsor in Holiday Classic
BRISTOL - The Bristol Central Rams got off to a rough start to say the least during their Holiday Classic game against South Windsor Thursday night. While the Rams ultimately defeated the Bobcats 46-32, Bristol Central totaled 18 turnovers, 14 in the first half. The Rams opened the game with...
Marshall's late basket propels Enfield past Windsor
Sydney Marshall may have been the third-leading scorer for the Enfield High girls basketball team Thursday night, but she provided the biggest score of them all. The junior’s layup in the final minute lifted the Eagles to a 50-48 win over Windsor in a CCC interdivisional game in Enfield.
NBC Connecticut
UConn-Villanova Game Brings Big Crowds to Hartford
Downtown Hartford was the center of the Connecticut sports world as the UConn men’s basketball team took on Villanova at the XL Center Wednesday night. Thousands of fans came out for the sold-out conference game. UConn Huskies fans were pumped for the big match-up as they arrived at the...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police warn of heavy traffic ahead of UConn’s matchup with Villanova
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy traffic is expected in Hartford Wednesday night for the UConn men’s basketball game against Villanova. Police said the XL Center is sold out and over 14,000 fans are expected to attend the game. Heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected downtown, Hartford police...
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
zip06.com
East Haven People in the News
• Nathaniel Correia, 2022, of East Haven was named to the Xavier High School Principal’s List for the 2021-’22 school year. • The following East Haven students were named to the Xavier High School fourth quarter Honor Roll: Nathaniel Correia, 2022-Honors; Nicholas Duryea, 2023-Honors; Justin Brown, 2023-Honors. •...
Bristol Press
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
Bristol Press
Plainville's Top 5 storylines for 2022
PLAINVILLE – Plainville saw many changes in local leadership in 2022, most notably in town and state government leadership, the police department and the Chamber of Commerce. Here are the top five storylines for the town this year. NEW TOWN MANAGER. Michael Paulhus became Plainville’s new town manager, officially...
New Britain Herald
Historic Berkowitz Building project in New Britain is finally completed
NEW BRITAIN – The completion of the historic Berkowitz Building project is finally here. “The city is breathing a sigh of relief because for the last 30 years this building has been a bone of contention, it has always been on our blight list, always asked about by everybody in town, so we’re really excited and proud we’re going to see a piece of New Britain history come back to life,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “It took a very long time to get the pieces of the puzzle together and we were very worried this project wasn’t going to see it through, wasn’t going to happen, but I have to give Capital Restoration and Douglas (Bromfield) a lot of credit, he remained committed.”
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Bristol Press
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
First Night Hartford readies to ring in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After two years of toned-down festivities, First Night Hartford is back to full strength to ring in the new year. “After everything we’ve been through, it’s important to get together and see other families,” Emilia Otfinoski said. The New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to bring thousands to Bushnell Park for […]
Serving Hartford youth: Mayor announces third round of unity grant program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the third round of the city’s unity grant program, aimed to assist young people recovering from isolation amid the pandemic. The UNITY (Understand the Needs In Today’s Youth) grant program is targeted towards youth up to the age of 24, specifically geared for those who are […]
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
NBC Connecticut
I-691 West in Meriden, Southington Reopens After Serious Crash
Interstate 691 west in Meriden and Southington has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday morning. State police previously said the highway was closed at exit 4 in Southington. It was also closed at exit 6 in Meriden and traffic was being diverted off of the highway. The highway has...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Top 5 stories for 2022
BRISTOL – With 2022 quickly setting and the dawn of 2023 soon to rise, the Bristol Press is taking a look back at some of the city’s most notable moments over the course of the year. Outpouring of support. In October, Bristol saw an outpouring of support from...
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
