Toni Clark is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a 4.5 GPA and years spent on the pitch, Toni Clark has been able to apply soccer’s life lessons to her personal life from a young age. “Soccer has given me some foundations like leadership and hardworking to stay persevered to go through that.”
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
Thursday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s temperatures warmed to more than ten degrees above seasonal for many of us on the Panhandle. Temperatures would usually top out in the low 60s for this time of the year, but highs today sat in the low to mid 70s! Overnight temperatures should be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but this morning’s temperatures started off in the 50s for most of us. Temperatures tonight will once again be on the warmer side, with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will sit in the 70s and the 70-degree weather will continue into next week, hence into 2023.
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
Travelers see delays, cancellations at ECP airport amid nationwide flight chaos
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County experienced cancelled flights and delays as the nation saw one of its most chaotic days at airports. As of Tuesday night, FlightAware reports nearly 20,000 flights were delayed across the U.S. and more than 5,000...
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
Wiregrass school recognized for student achievement improvements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass area elementary school was one of 38 Alabama schools that saw massive student achievement improvements over the last 4 years. State officials such as Superintendent Eric Mackey and Deputy Superintendent Angela Martin, along with top officials with each of the schools, gathered together in a massive video call recently where they learned that their improvements have gotten them to the point to be removed from a massive federal improvement list, according to AL.com.
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
People still have a chance to win the Mega Millions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner. On Tuesday, no one matched all six numbers in the Mega Million Lottery Jackpot. The lottery money is now rolled over. The prize is now up to $640 million. Mega Millions customer Rakeem Johnson said his strategy is […]
The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million
376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol. A sales associate...
Missing juvenile found
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Rachel Harlan was last seen at her residence on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. December 27. Rachel was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and white shoes. Anyone with...
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
