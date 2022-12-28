Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Injured Ace Not Likely to Change Approach Despite Elbow Woes
Anything to help Walker Buehler lower injury risk is the right move for the Dodgers
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
FOX Sports
Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.
Yardbarker
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
MLB Writer Offers Bold Prediction For Red Sox’s Alex Cora In 2023
The Boston Red Sox remain in full offseason mode, retooling after a dead-last finish in the American League East last season. However, this hasn’t stopped the premature 2023 season predictions from rolling in. And one about Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bold, to say the least. With 2022...
Yardbarker
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
Yardbarker
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Yankees Trade Lucas Luetge to Braves For Two Minor League Players
New York designated Lucas Luetge for assignment last week
Hawks' Nate McMillan 'to move past' report he'll retire midseason
Hawks coach Nate McMillan rebuffed a report that he plans to retire during the season, saying, "I'm here to coach this year ... and our goal is to make the playoffs."
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves
Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
KMOV
Cardinals Players Flock to the Baseball Performance Lab in Louisiana
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This offseason many of your favorite Cardinals players are stopping by Baton Rogue Louisiana, not for the food (even though it’s surely a pitstop), they’re instead making a business trip to the Baseball Performance Lab. There, founder Liam Mucklow is using science and...
Which MLB teams are slated to pay the luxury tax in 2023?
The highest number of teams to pay the competitive balance tax in a single season is six, which occurred in 2016 and 2022. It’s possible that 2023 could be a record-breaking season in that regard, as Roster Resource currently has six teams already over the $233M base threshold, while the Dodgers are a rounding error away from the line and another handful of teams not too far off.
Yardbarker
Braves GM on risks of handing out early contract extensions
Rival fan bases cannot stand the Braves’ method of building its roster — extending core pieces early at potentially team-friendly rates. The most recent being Sean Murphy, who inked a six-year, $73 million deal worth just north of $12 million per year, which is inarguably a bargain for a player of his caliber. And that’s on top of the other contract extensions the club has handed out over the past few years.
Top remaining MLB free agents
The current offseason has been one of the busiest in recent years. Over the past few seasons, it wasn’t uncommon for a few of the top free agents to linger on the open market after the calendar flipped over to a new year. That won’t be the case this year, as Wednesday’s agreement between Corey Kluber and the Red Sox means that 46 of MLBTR’s top 50 free agents are off the board, including all of the top 32.
MLB Trade Rumors
