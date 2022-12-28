Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Reunites With Drake After Clippers vs. Raptors Game
In just his second game back in Toronto after winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard came away with another victory. The two-time Finals MVP is now 5-0 vs. Toronto since joining the Clippers, and has done well to facilitate out of the double teams he regularly faces against his former team.
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Warriors Updated Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have added James Wiseman to their injury report for Friday's game.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos
The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
TMZ.com
Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals
Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stars eye fourth straight win, host Erik Karlsson, Sharks
The Dallas Stars aim to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games and slow down red-hot defenseman Erik
Yardbarker
The Latest on Joe Mazzulla and Who's in and Out for Round 2 Between the Celtics and Clippers
Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics for the second-straight game. The former seventh-overall pick and Rookie of the Year was a late substitute for interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla, saying after Boston's 126-102 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, he "found out, probably with about ten on the clock." And as...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
On this day: Paul Pierce carries Boston past Los Angeles Clippers in overtime; Larry Bird triple-doubles
On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary Boston small forward Paul Pierce had one of the best all-around games of his Hall of Fame career as he carried the Celtics to an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers in 2001. Pierce had been selected out of the University...
