Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?

BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos

The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals

Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
Larry Brown Sports

Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed

It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA

