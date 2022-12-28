ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Dec. 18 Fatal Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday. Few details were provided about the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m. Dec. 18. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools

BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself

DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
THORNTON, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting

San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Teen Arrested After Hitting Police Car While Fleeing In Stolen Vehicle

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday in South San Francisco for allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101

NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 35

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Thursday night on State Route 35 in San Mateo County. The incident was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday and occurred on southbound State Route 35 south of Alpine Road, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Crash Involving Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-880

OAKLAND (BCN) A crash involving an overturned big-rig early Friday morning left all lanes blocked on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 2:05 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the High Street off-ramp. There is no estimate for...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii

A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
GILROY, CA

