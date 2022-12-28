Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Smyrna Eagles give the Henlopen another win over the Bayside in Shore Showcase
SALISBURY, Md — The Smyrna Eagles grab their first win of the season beating Cambridge South Dorchester 56-41 in the Shore Showcase of the Governors Challenge. Obi Coleman led all scorers with 16 points, Josh Wright added 13. Darren Velizaire and Koby Ennals both had 10 for the Vikings.
WMDT.com
Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament brings boost of sales, visitors to Lewes
LEWES, DE- Thursday marked the third and final day for the Slam Dunk To the Beach basketball tournament at Cape Henlopen High School. The event featured teams from 9 states including Arizona and Florida. Tournament Director Dr. Mathew Robinson says they worked year-round to get the competition together, and put...
WMDT.com
Ricketts scores 1,000, Seaford blows out Parkside
SALISBURY, Md. – Seaford’s star senior, Brent Ricketts, dropped career point 1,000 as his Blue Jays downed the Parkside Rams, 80-48, Wednesday night at the Civic Center. The two teams played to a stalement for much of the first half. The Blue Jays finished the game in dominant fashion, closing out on a 53-18 run.
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Busy Year: Georgetown Speedway Announces Active 2023 Schedule
GEORGETOWN, DE – 2023: a year of firsts. BD Motorsports Media LLC, set for its eighth season at the helm of Georgetown Speedway, has set an active ’23 schedule of events for the Sussex County facility, complete with new additions and returning favorites. The ’23 agenda is highlighted...
WMDT.com
Baltimore Poly outclasses Decatur
SALISBURY, Md. – Baltimore Poly defeated Decatur in the 2022 Governor’s Challenge, 63-30. Decatur got 11 points from their team leader, Mayah Gardner.
ellwoodcity.org
The Snowball Classic – A Delmar Tradition
December 26th, 1992, Bill Clinton was elected, but not yet inaugurated. OJ was still a well respected football analyst and Jimmy (Tritt), Fran (McLaughlin) and I (Brian Hudson) decided to go golfing with all of the new golf equipment that we had gotten for Christmas. The temperature was 12 degrees with 1” of snow.
WMDT.com
Easton man hopes to beat the odds a second time, searching for a kidney
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man who once thought his health was in great shape is now fighting for his life and is in dire need of a kidney donor. “But it is frustrating, to the point where you think – is there an end to this? You hear nightmares about people being stuck on dialysis for 6-7 years,” says Jason Lee.
WMDT.com
Cambridge South Dorchester students give reading lessons
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Before winter break, students from Cambridge South Dorchester spent time helping Pre-K through 2nd grade students at Sandy Hill Elementary with their reading skills. Students from CSD made their own books for the kids to read, then helped the little ones make their own books as...
Cape Gazette
Major redevelopment for Seaford shopping center
For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WMDT.com
Police issue Gold Alert for missing Millsboro woman
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Millsboro woman. We’re told 35-year-old Jennifer Harris was last seen on Monday in the Millsboro area. She is described as approximately 5’5″, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach to remain at 2nd Street location
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Good news for one Ocean City staple, as Bull on the Beach announced that they will be staying one more year at their 2nd Street location. It was believed a few months back that the popular restaurant would be leaving this location, leaving them with only one spot on 94th Street.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
WMDT.com
SU opens Real Robotics Lab
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently opened up their brand new Real Robotics Lab. This state of the art facility comes with drones, a 3D printing lab, engineering workstations, and a robotics competition arena. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Gov. Hogan announces $10M public safety grant
SALISBURY, MD- Governor Hogan Thursday, announced a new 10 million dollar grant across Maryland aimed at keeping communities safe. The City of Cambridge is being awarded a $100,000 Business District & Neighborhood Safety grant for beautification, clean-ups, and community engagement for the Pine Street district. In Snow Hill, a $79,000...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo animal grams
SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re a fan of animals then the Salisbury Zoo has an opportunity for you to celebrate a special occasion with your favorite zoo animal! We talked to a representative from the zoo, Kristina Ruhl. To get an animal gram or learn more, just visit...
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
Cape Gazette
The resort restauranting rollercoaster ride
It’s time again for my Annual New Year’s Restaurant Roundup. For a change, the news is mostly good, in spite of the craziness of the last couple of years. In no particular order, I’ll start with the resurrection of the old Seafood Shack (and the even older, original Dos Locos) on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. Former Blue Moon partner and Chef Lion Gardner teamed up with a couple of the guys from The Pines and created Drift, a tiny oasis of craft cocktails and creative cookery by Executive Chef Tom Wiswell. Just between you and me, keep an eye on the old Lily Thai space on N. First Street. These guys are plotting yet another culinary slam dunk.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
