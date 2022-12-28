ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
CHICO, CA
Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench

ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
ANDERSON, CA
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Red Bluff Rodeo circuit finals have arrived

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Circuit Finals for the Red Bluff Rodeo have finally arrived and will start today. Help ring in the new year with the Tehama District Fair Ground Rodeo Event. Over 108 of California's best PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) pro rodeo contestants will travel to Red Bluff to pit their wit and ability against the skill and heart of California's finest PRCA rodeo stock, riders, wrestlers, and ropers alike.
RED BLUFF, CA
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Armed subject arrested after hours-long standoff

CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.
CHICO, CA
Falling tree narrowly misses home during winter storm

MAGALIA, Calif. - A Magalia man is working to clean up after a tree crashed down, destroyed his shed, and tore down powerlines following this week’s winter storm. Residents said no one was injured but the tree left behind substantial damage to the property. The couple living inside the...
MAGALIA, CA
Chester man fatally struck by pickup truck on Wednesday

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Chester man is dead after he was hit by a woman driving a truck. Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area said the crash happened just before noon on Wed., Dec. 28. Officials said 75-year-old David Oliver was hit by a 2021 Ram pickup truck being driven by 72-year-old Sandra Oliver, on Myrtle St. At the time of the crash, the CHP said Mrs. Oliver was towing a trailer.
CHESTER, CA
Paradise man caught with stolen PG&E forklift, arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Paradise was arrested on Friday after he was caught with a forklift recently stolen from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E). At around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department (PPD) responded to a reported burglary at the PG&E Satellite Equipment Yard at 5519 Pentz Rd. When their officers arrived, a PG&E representative explained to officers they found an open gate and a missing JLG Forklift—valued at around $160k.
PARADISE, CA
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash

BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
BIGGS, CA

