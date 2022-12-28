RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Circuit Finals for the Red Bluff Rodeo have finally arrived and will start today. Help ring in the new year with the Tehama District Fair Ground Rodeo Event. Over 108 of California's best PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) pro rodeo contestants will travel to Red Bluff to pit their wit and ability against the skill and heart of California's finest PRCA rodeo stock, riders, wrestlers, and ropers alike.

