actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench
ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
krcrtv.com
Chico man sentenced for stealing from dead roommate and living with his body for 4 years
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man who prosecutors say lived with his dead roommate's body for four years while stealing from him has been sentenced Thursday morning. According to prosecutors, Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, Chico, was sentenced to two years of felony probation and was ordered to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Rodeo circuit finals have arrived
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Circuit Finals for the Red Bluff Rodeo have finally arrived and will start today. Help ring in the new year with the Tehama District Fair Ground Rodeo Event. Over 108 of California's best PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) pro rodeo contestants will travel to Red Bluff to pit their wit and ability against the skill and heart of California's finest PRCA rodeo stock, riders, wrestlers, and ropers alike.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in shooting and standoff at Chico apartments appears in court on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — A man involved in a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex in Chico earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple charges of firing into an inhabited dwelling. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday this week, Dec. 26, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
actionnewsnow.com
Armed subject arrested after hours-long standoff
CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
actionnewsnow.com
Falling tree narrowly misses home during winter storm
MAGALIA, Calif. - A Magalia man is working to clean up after a tree crashed down, destroyed his shed, and tore down powerlines following this week’s winter storm. Residents said no one was injured but the tree left behind substantial damage to the property. The couple living inside the...
krcrtv.com
Chester man fatally struck by pickup truck on Wednesday
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Chester man is dead after he was hit by a woman driving a truck. Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area said the crash happened just before noon on Wed., Dec. 28. Officials said 75-year-old David Oliver was hit by a 2021 Ram pickup truck being driven by 72-year-old Sandra Oliver, on Myrtle St. At the time of the crash, the CHP said Mrs. Oliver was towing a trailer.
krcrtv.com
Paradise man caught with stolen PG&E forklift, arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Paradise was arrested on Friday after he was caught with a forklift recently stolen from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E). At around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department (PPD) responded to a reported burglary at the PG&E Satellite Equipment Yard at 5519 Pentz Rd. When their officers arrived, a PG&E representative explained to officers they found an open gate and a missing JLG Forklift—valued at around $160k.
actionnewsnow.com
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash
BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
