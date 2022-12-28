Read full article on original website
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023MadocGrapevine, TX
Fiesta Bowl-bound TCU Fans Forced to Get Creative with Last-Minute Travel Plans After Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
TCU fans planning to go to Fiesta Bowl having to find backup plans due to flight cancellations
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU fans hoping to catch the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix are finding out they probably won't be able to fly out in time. Flights have already been canceled, so they're making different plans. "I waited with bated breath to see that they were going to be...
Here are the top 10 local stories you clicked on this year, North Texas
DALLAS — After a whirlwind year, 2022 is coming to a close. Here are the top 10 local stories on WFAA.com that you clicked on this year:. 1. Athena Strand: Missing 7-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Wise County — December. Athena Strand went missing...
Southwest cancellations and the 20-hour life-lesson road trip from Texas to Orlando
DALLAS — High school basketball teams from Lipan in Hood County survived the Southwest Airlines meltdown this week. But, it took several 15-passenger vans and a valuable life lesson in overcoming obstacles to do it. "Right here behind us. Got the palm trees and everything," a celebratory Brent Gaylor...
3 Love Field passengers explain Southwest flight plans for New Year's Eve weekend
DALLAS — As the issues related to Southwest Airlines' flights and baggage look to be coming closer and closer to being resolved, many at Love Field are planning out their New Year's Eve travel plans—no matter what happens. Southwest Airlines said Thursday it expects to return to normal...
'Unbelievable:' Kate Dykes, wife of TCU head coach, talks undefeated regular season, Hypnotoad, College Football Playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ask Kate Dykes to describe, in one word, how this TCU football season has gone, and the answer isn’t easy. “I mean, I don’t even know: Unbelievable,” Dykes said. “I mean, every day you wake up and you're just like, is this real? Are we really getting to do this?”
WFAA
Here are the TCU Horned Frog watch parties in DFW
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU is set to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs are the first Texas team to qualify for the College Football Playoff since its inception. The Horned Frogs will be led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan, who...
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays
The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
Southwest Airlines updates process for getting baggage to passengers at Dallas Love Field
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines made changes on Wednesday to speed up the process of reuniting customers with bags at Dallas Love Field. Hundreds of bags are still roped off in the baggage claim area. Many more have been taken out of walkways and away from walls to an upstairs area at the airport out of both sight and reach of arrive passengers.
Fiesta Bowl Prediction: Contrasting Styles Between Michigan and TCU Battle for a Trip to National Title
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
10 Greatest TCU Football Teams of All Time
Here are the 10 greatest TCU football teams in the history of the program.
TCU Football: 5 Reasons Why the Horned Frogs Will Beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal
Here are five reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will take down the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl and play for a national championship.
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
WFAA
One-on-one with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs' Heisman Finalist and on-field leader
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has just had one of those years. The senior TCU quarterback began the season not even starting for the Horned Frogs. Then, he led his team on a magical run that landed TCU in the College Football Playoff – they're the first Texas school to ever achieve that milestone since the format was introduced in 2014, by the way – and earned him a storage closet's worth of end-of-season awards.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
WFAA
