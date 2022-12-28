ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Here are the TCU Horned Frog watch parties in DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU is set to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Horned Frogs are the first Texas team to qualify for the College Football Playoff since its inception. The Horned Frogs will be led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan, who...
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
One-on-one with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs' Heisman Finalist and on-field leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has just had one of those years. The senior TCU quarterback began the season not even starting for the Horned Frogs. Then, he led his team on a magical run that landed TCU in the College Football Playoff – they're the first Texas school to ever achieve that milestone since the format was introduced in 2014, by the way – and earned him a storage closet's worth of end-of-season awards.
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
