dallasexpress.com
Can ADHD Meds Help Cure ‘Long COVID’?
A medication used for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) may be the key to curing brain fog from “long COVID.”. Yale University researchers found that a combination of Guanfacine, an ADHD medication, and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) was able to mitigate long-COVID-related brain fog in two-thirds of study participants. The study only had...
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
Heart-related deaths are most common between Christmas and New Year’s. Here are the signs and symptoms you shouldn’t ignore
Changes in sleep, exercise, and diet can put people at risk.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
Managing your mental health over the difficult holiday season
There are many ways to cope with all the overwhelming feelings you may have during the holiday season.
psychologytoday.com
Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma
Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
WebMD
Tips for Talking With Loved Ones About Your Lung Cancer
Finding out that you have non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is often overwhelming. And so is telling others about your diagnosis. You may worry how others will react. You may not want your friends and family to worry or to treat you differently, says Jacob Sands, MD, lung cancer specialist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and spokesperson for the American Lung Association.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Stress and Temporal Arteritis
Chronic stress puts your body through significant physical and psychological changes. Many people often underestimate the ability of stress to trigger several physical and mental health conditions. One such condition is temporal arteritis or giant cell arteritis. Temporal arteritis is a condition that causes your temporal arteries, which are the...
verywellmind.com
What Is a Dyssomnia?
Sleep disorders, also known as sleep-wake disorders, include over 80 different conditions with varied symptoms. Dyssomnias are one group of sleep disorders. To understand which types of conditions are grouped under dyssomnias, it can be helpful to understand how the various types of sleep disorders are classified. Sleep disorders are...
Here are five things we learned about Alzheimer’s in 2022
Advancements are happening, but the major impact of Alzheimer's remains.
2minutemedicine.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
