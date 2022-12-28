Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27
C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
KOAT 7
Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Knotts, 52, the man accused of killing his roommate 37-year-old Alexander Renner and rolling him up in a carpet was in court Friday for his arraignment. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. That’s where police say they found Renner’s body partially decomposed, […]
KOAT 7
'A sense of closure': APD sees jump in solved cases for 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A successful year for investigators at the Albuquerque Police Department (APD). According to officials, 90 homicides have been solved in 2022: 68 cases from this year and 22 cases from previous years. "This is great teamwork by a lot of individuals," Chief Harold Medina with APD...
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that also included a SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they were investigating a shooting at 1404 Betts Street NE on Thursday afternoon. Police say SWAT units were called to assist in clearing the residence where...
KRQE News 13
APD discusses 117 murder suspects arrested this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and department leaders discussed the 117 murder suspects arrested this past year and the trends associated with the people police believe are behind these crimes. APD Chief Harold Medina said half the murders were connected to a violent crime,...
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
KRQE reached out to Expo New Mexico to see how much of a problem this is but has not heard back.
KRQE News 13
Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying
Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Los Lunas jewelry shop’s holiday display recreates …. Los Lunas jewelry shop's holiday display recreates village. New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with …. New program aims to...
One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
Just as they expected, the girls tried to take off after their nails were done, but they didn't get far.
New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
corralescomment.com
From the Police Blotter: Man Robbed at Gunpoint at His Home
A 38-year-old man was robbed by a woman at gunpoint of his gold chain (or chains) and his cellphone at his Corrales home during the early morning hours on Dec. 1. According to a Corrales Police Department incident report, the man met the woman at a downtown Albuquerque gentlemen’s club and the two exchanged phone numbers.
BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
Police: Man charged for losing daughter in Albuquerque while drunk
An arrest warrant for child abuse charges has been issued for a man accused of losing his daughter while he was drunk.
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
Supply chain issues causing Albuquerque streetlights to go unfixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say streetlights played a role in an early morning pedestrian crash Monday that left one man dead. A small Honda SUV hit a pedestrian on the I-25 frontage road south of Tramway at Eagle Rock. According to officers, the street lights were out on the west side making the area very […]
