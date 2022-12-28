PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.

