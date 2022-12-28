Read full article on original website
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
Getting into the ring with the Downtown Boxing Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the midst of New Year resolutions, if trying something new or starting a workout routine is on the list, have you considered boxing?. The Downtown Boxing Club works to bring inspired energy and excitement to Panama City. The gym offers a variety of group classes and private lessons along with open gym access.
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol. A sales associate...
Toni Clark is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a 4.5 GPA and years spent on the pitch, Toni Clark has been able to apply soccer’s life lessons to her personal life from a young age. “Soccer has given me some foundations like leadership and hardworking to stay persevered to go through that.”
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
Search for suspects involved in battery incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects possibly involved in an aggravated battery. On Dec. 18, officers responded to an incident at an E. 24th Street residence. When PCPD arrived, the victim told police he was flagged down by a male in a white car, and allegedly pointed at the victim’s vehicle as if it was damaged.
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
Travelers see delays, cancellations at ECP airport amid nationwide flight chaos
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County experienced cancelled flights and delays as the nation saw one of its most chaotic days at airports. As of Tuesday night, FlightAware reports nearly 20,000 flights were delayed across the U.S. and more than 5,000...
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a troubling health trend that doesn’t come to mind for many during the holiday season. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks occur between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. “People tend to get out of...
