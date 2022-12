NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Watch "Countdown to Kickoff" at 10 a.m. Saturday for a live preview of the 2022 Music City Bowl from Nashville. You can watch the special on-air, at WeAreIowa.com or on WeAreIowa+. The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) in the 2022 TransPerfect Music...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO