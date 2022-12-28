Read full article on original website
Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Knotts, 52, the man accused of killing his roommate 37-year-old Alexander Renner and rolling him up in a carpet was in court Friday for his arraignment. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. That’s where police say they found Renner’s body partially decomposed, […]
KRQE News 13
APD discusses 117 murder suspects arrested this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and department leaders discussed the 117 murder suspects arrested this past year and the trends associated with the people police believe are behind these crimes. APD Chief Harold Medina said half the murders were connected to a violent crime,...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27
C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
KOAT 7
Police report reveals more details involving Ruidoso Village manager accused of stalking female employee
RUIDOSO, N.M. — A story Target 7 first brought to you last week of Ruidoso's Village manager, Timothy Dodge, put on paid administrative leave following a temporary restraining order filed by a female employee alleging he used security cameras to stalk her. The police report reveals unwanted gifts of...
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that also included a SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they were investigating a shooting at 1404 Betts Street NE on Thursday afternoon. Police say SWAT units were called to assist in clearing the residence where...
KOAT 7
Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
corralescomment.com
From the Police Blotter: Man Robbed at Gunpoint at His Home
A 38-year-old man was robbed by a woman at gunpoint of his gold chain (or chains) and his cellphone at his Corrales home during the early morning hours on Dec. 1. According to a Corrales Police Department incident report, the man met the woman at a downtown Albuquerque gentlemen’s club and the two exchanged phone numbers.
One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
KRQE reached out to Expo New Mexico to see how much of a problem this is but has not heard back.
Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
Just as they expected, the girls tried to take off after their nails were done, but they didn't get far.
BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
KRQE News 13
Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying
Two nail salon customers try to run off without paying. Los Lunas jewelry shop's holiday display recreates village. New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with
‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
Police: Man charged for losing daughter in Albuquerque while drunk
An arrest warrant for child abuse charges has been issued for a man accused of losing his daughter while he was drunk.
Albuquerque police determine man shot himself after crash on Tramway
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding
Man sentenced for fatally beating mentor with hammer, faces charges for allegedly killing several others
WOODBURY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man accused of killing multiple people in two states was recently sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally beating his former mentor with a hammer in 2021. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Sean Lannon was initially arrested by members of...
