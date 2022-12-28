ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon

CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
Magnolia State Live

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game

Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review

Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
RIPLEY, MS
WWL

List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
WWL

Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken

NEW ORLEANS — Bacon Bite. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside. Cut crusts off the bread. Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
CREOLE, LA
WWL

Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WWL

Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWL

Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation

NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy