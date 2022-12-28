Read full article on original website
WAPT
Ole Miss Safety wows crowd with his impromptu rendition of Tennessee Whisky at Texas Bowl Luncheon
CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.
Are changes coming to the Ole Miss football staff after late-season collapse?
Are changes on the way for the Ole Miss football program? The Rebels lost five of their last six games after starting the season 7-0 and reaching as high as the nation's No. 7 ranking. Then the collapse. It was a loud thud that culminated Wednesday night in the Tax...
What it means: Illini land Ole Miss transfer QB Luke Altmyer
Breaking down the impact of Ole Miss transfer quarterba Luke Altmyer's commitment to Illinois football.
Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
thecomeback.com
Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game
Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
tippahnews.com
Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken
NEW ORLEANS — Bacon Bite. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside. Cut crusts off the bread. Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
Krewe of Orpheus celebrates 30th anniversary, announces celebrity Monarchs
NEW ORLEANS — Looking ahead to the Carnival season, the Krewe of Orpheus announced who will be their celebrity Monarchs this year. Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Darren Criss, and international pop star Joey Fatone of NSYNC will reign as Orpheus monarchs for the 2023 Carnival Season. Fatone will...
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota,...
Southwest passengers are frustrated and tired after thousands of delays
NEW ORLEANS — As thousands across the country continue to deal with Southwest flight cancellations and delays. Those here in New Orleans are just trying to find their baggage to get home in time for the New Year and salvage what’s left of this holiday season. Griffin Bohm...
Chemistry doctoral graduate from Grenada named finalist for prestigious award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation
NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
