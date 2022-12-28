CJ Terrell has pipes as smooth as Tennessee Whiskey. The Ole Miss Safety delivered a stellar rendition of Chris Stapleton's song during the Texas Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday. It was a sing-off between Texas Tech and Ole Miss. The Rebels volunteered Terrell while he was in the bathroom, and he didn't even know he was brought up to sing when teammates ushered him up to the stage.

2 DAYS AGO