AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office has cleared the officers of criminal liability in the death of Jermaine Jones, Jr. Jones died back in October after a traffic stop. During that traffic stop, Jones fled on foot and was tased by deputies. He suffered a medical emergency on the way to jail and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO