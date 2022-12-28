People gotta learn to stop calling the police for mental health issues.. somebody always get killed.. yall do what yall gotta do to get them to the hospital instead where they can properly be helped
I understand the hurt that this family is going through. Although, this man had issues our police shouldn't get hurt in the process of trying to contain a mental suspect.
Being mental health doesn't make him less dangerous in fact it makes him more dangerous because of a lack of understanding of consequences. He might not have been violent to some family but obviously he scared the family enough that day that they called the police. He obviously became violent with deputies. If you want to bring awareness make sure people understand that fighting law enforcement bring the risk of being shot or tased which could result in life. don't fight the police if you don't want to risk death. I worked for 7 years in mental health dorm at prisons in Georgia . when a person is having a mental health emergency they do not care who they hurt and they often want to fight because they are seeking pain.
