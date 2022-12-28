Read full article on original website
Brodie puts up 19, Drake downs Valparaiso 68-63
DES MOINES, Iowa — Darnell Brodie's 19 points helped Drake defeat Valparaiso 68-63 on Thursday night. Brodie had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Iowa State To Be Without Aljaz Kunc For ‘A While’
The Iowa State Cyclones will be without forward Aljaz Kunc due to a injury suffered in practice, per the Des Moines Register’s Randy Peterson. Kunc suffered a broken finger during workouts in preparation for the Cyclones’ Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Peterson tweeted...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
What do the hires of Ryan Clanton and Reid Kagy mean for Iowa State football?
Any head coach worth their salt will tell you that the strength and conditioning department is the single most important facet of any football program, and the head of that department is maybe the second most important member of the entire staff outside of the head coach himself. That same...
Saydel boys basketball coach and family trying to recover after holiday fire destroyed home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Noring's family's smoke-damaged belongings now sit in their front yard after an electrical fire charred the inside of their home in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Des Moines Fire Department says an electrical fire started in their attic. All eight of Noring's...
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl
PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
Retro arcade brewery opening in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Backpocket Pin & Pixel is set to open in early January in Johnston. It is a retro arcade brewery that includes duckpin bowling. It also has an event room for special occasions. The company is hosting a series of soft openings for staff. "We've been looking...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers
Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
'Cats' returns to Des Moines Civic Center
There will be eight performances of the classic musical from Jan. 3 to 8, 2023, at the Des Moines Civic Center. For more info, check out desmoinesperformingarts.com.
This is the best restaurant in Iowa, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
Urbandale passes plan to boost downtown
URBANDALE, Iowa — One of the metro’s busiest roads is getting some new attention. Tuesday night, the Urbandale City Council approved a $1.5 million plan to invest in its downtown corridor, centered around Douglas Avenue. The initiative is known as the Downtown Urbandale Assistance Policy. Existing and prospective...
Family thanks West Des Moines officer for protecting teen after car strikes patrol vehicle
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dash cam video shows just how quickly a driver lost control on Interstate 35 back on Dec. 16. It shows the moment they slammed into officer Jacob Sutton's patrol vehicle and threw him into a ditch. The West Des Moines officer suffered some injuries...
