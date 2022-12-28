Read full article on original website
WMBF
Man, 81, with possible cognitive issues reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 81-year-old man. James A. Locklear’s family reported him missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. Friday, wearing a blue...
WRAL
Fayetteville intersection reopens after driver hits utility pole
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville intersection was temporarily closed on Friday morning after a crash caused power lines to go down. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Wall Street around 1:30 a.m. A driver hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break. Police...
cbs17
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
Deputies: People in 2 cars shoot at each other in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — People in two cars shot at each other Thursday in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, Dover said. No one was injured and one of the cars involved has been found, Dover said. […]
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
cbs17
Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
34-year-old charged with first-degree murder in October killing of 58-year-old in Cumberland County
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged Zachary Richardson with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2022 killing of Don Flournoy.
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
Scammers claiming to be SCSO deputies hitting multiple states
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam that is going around in the community. According to Capt. Randy Dover, there have been multiple calls made to the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a scam where the victims are receiving a phone call from the Sheriff’s Office number.
cbs17
Youngest child injured in deadly Cumberland County house fire released from hospital
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The youngest of the children injured in a Dec. 21 fatal house fire has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, according to the organizer of a GoFundMe to help the family. “Baby Emma got to leave UNC today and go home...
WMBF
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
qcnews.com
Livingstone College basketball player dies in Cumberland County crash
A Livingstone College basketball player died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday. Livingstone College basketball player dies in Cumberland …. A Livingstone College basketball player died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday. Private plane makes safe landing at...
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
Sheriff’s office investigating gunshot wound death
MAXTON — On Dec. 22 at about 12:43 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 70 block of Core
