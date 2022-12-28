Read full article on original website
Grading Oregon's come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win over UNC
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling come-from-behind Holiday Bowl win
San Diego, Calif. - The Holiday Bowl's history showed up once again Wednesday night in San Diego as yet another game in this bowl's history came down to the final moments. For Oregon, it was its third bowl win at the Holiday Bowl and second in dramatic fashion. Just like...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
Bo Nix just wrapped up one of the best QB seasons in Oregon history
Bo Nix will be back at Oregon in 2023. His late game heroics in San Diego send he and the Ducks into the offseason on a positive note and with him as a prospective Hesiman Trophy candidate. Wednesday night's come-from-behind conclusion, which included two Nix touchdown passes over the final...
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
Live Updates: No. 17 Ducks host No. 10 UCLA in crucial early Pac-12 tilt
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play their second Pac-12 game of the season on Friday night when No. 10 UCLA comes to town for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (10-2, 1-0)...
The names to know as Oregon searches for its new Safety Coach
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning will need to fill one of his assistant coach roles this offseason for the second time in less than a month. A day after Oregon won the.
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn suspended for remarks during Duke's Mayo Bowl broadcast
NC State football radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended for a remark he made during the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the Wolfpack and Maryland Terrapins. While providing a score update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas during the broadcast, Hahn made a remark about "illegal aliens" in the city.
Mase Funa announces return for 2023 after winning Holiday Bowl Defensive Player of the Game
SAN DIEGO — Oregon EDGE player Mase Funa will return for the 2023 season, he told reporters following Wednesday's 28-27 Holiday Bowl victory over North Carolina. "I'm running it back," Funa said to close the press conference, to which Dan Lanning reacted to the news with a loud "Let's Go" in response.
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
Maryland coach Mike Locksley bathed in mayo following Duke's Mayo Bowl win against NC State
Maryland coach Mike Locksley led his team to a 16-12 win against NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday afternoon. In one of the most unique bowl celebrations in the nation, Locksley, as the victorious coach, got a four-gallon bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head. Though Duke’s Mayo has earned the naming rights to the Charlotte-based bowl since 2020, the “mayo bath” tradition started in earnest a year ago.
The One Thing That Will Save Chip Kelly: Severe Changes to His Defense
It can't even be expressed what a stunning event that game was. It was the most shocking UCLA football game of the last two decades. And amazingly, the game had very little meaning, if any at all. There's so much I could write about -- things that went abysmally wrong....
Game Thread: Maryland 16, NC State 12, Final
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NC State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) takes on Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday. The Wolfpack and Terrapins square off at noon on ESPN. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page, and join the discussion in the connecting thread on the Pack Pride Premium Message Board.
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's dramatic victory over UNC in the Holiday Bowl
Oregon comes away from the Holiday Bowl victorious, earning their 10th win of the season on a dramatic two-minute drill by Bo Nix, finding Chase Cota in the endzone for a touchdown. UNC took a halftime lead but managed to score just six points in the second half. Nix finished...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Eight true freshmen contributed to Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
SAN DIEGO — Eight members of Oregon's most recent recruiting class saw the field during Wednesday's rousing Holiday Bowl 28-27 win over North Carolina. That total is second most this season to the win over Eastern Washington when 11 true freshmen played. "There were guys on the field tonight...
Late Kick: QB DJ Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on DJ Uiagalelei transferring from Clemson to Oregon State.
Instant Analysis: UNC Loses Control, Stumbles at Pitt
PITTSBURGH — North Carolina lost control and couldn’t reverse the unraveling effect Friday afternoon. The 25th-ranked Tar Heels stumbled during the second half and fell to league-unbeaten Pittsburgh 76-74 at Peterson Events Center, as their grasp on the lead slipped away along with their chances for victory in this ACC basketball game.
Dave Doeren on bowl game loss: 'Didn't make enough plays at the end to get the win'
RALEIGH N.C -- After missing out on a bowl game last season due to COVID-19 complications, NC State was looking for it's first bowl game victory since 2017 when the Wolfpack defeated Arizona State 52-31 in the Sun bowl. Although after failing to reach the end zone all game, the Wolfpack have now dropped their third straight postseason game losing to Maryland by a final score of 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo bowl.
