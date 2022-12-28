ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami’s Wong, Pitt’s Hinson, FSU’s Corhen Earn ACC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

By Zach Lentz
 2 days ago

Miami junior guard Isaiah Wong and Pitt junior forward Blake Hinson were named ACC Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Florida State forward Cam Corhen was chosen as the ACC Rookie of the Week.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Wong earned ACC Player of the Week honors for the second time in the last three weeks. The Piscataway, New Jersey, native scored 24 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists in Miami’s 66-64 win over No. 6 Virginia last Tuesday as the Hurricanes improved to 3-0 in ACC play. He was 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc, and shot 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. His defense also forced a turnover on the final play of the game to deny Virginia a game-tying shot. Wong became the first Hurricane since January 2009 (Jack McClinton) to post four straight 20-point games and is the second high-major player in the last decade, per Jared Berson, to record four straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Hinson recorded 25 points, a career-high matching 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Pitt’s 84-82 victory at Syracuse last Wednesday. A native of Deltona, Florida, Hinson recorded his fourth double-double and led the Panthers to a 2-0 start in conference play. He had 14 points and eight rebounds in the second half and helped seal the Panthers’ win with a steal with seven seconds remaining and Pitt leading by one. After Pitt converted on one of two free throws with six seconds remaining, Hinson combined with Nelly Cummings to force a heavily contested final field-goal attempt by Syracuse that failed to reach the rim.

A native of Allen, Texas, Corhen scored a career-high 18 points and racked up seven boards as Florida State topped Notre Dame, 73-72, last Wednesday. He was 8-for-13 from the field, recording career highs in field goals made and attempted. He totaled eight of his 18 points in the second half on a near-perfect shooting half from the field (4-for-5) in 16 of 20 minutes played. His seven rebounds were one off of his career high and he added two assists.

