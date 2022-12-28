Effective: 2022-12-30 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with higher totals in the highest terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. This will affect South Pass making travel difficult at times.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO