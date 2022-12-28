Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible, with the higher amounts more likely toward the Lander Foothills. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with higher totals in the highest terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. This will affect South Pass making travel difficult at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Travel may be especially difficult over Powder River Pass.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
