It is hard to believe this is my final article as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It is has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for more than 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic and selfless ways.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO