Carpinteria, CA

Noozhawk

Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday

The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Strong Out of the Gate, but Fall to Chatsworth 54-51

Dos Pueblos junior Justine Katz scored 22 points but the Chargers couldn’t hold off a Chatsworth comeback in a 54-51 loss Wednesday at the Santa Clara Tournament. Dos Pueblos charged out of the gates “hot and ready to play” in a strong first quarter, coach Manny Murillo said. After an even second quarter the Chargers led 32-22 at the half.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Gingrich Wins Two Pro Gold Medals and One Silver at Pickleball Nationals

Three local players won gold medals and 10 others captured either silver or bronze at the Pickleball: Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dayne Gingrich won national championships in both the men’s split pro and men’s senior pro divisions. He was also a silver medalist...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150,000 for Three Beneficiaries

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 this year, with proceeds divided evenly among Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Dec. 29-Jan. 30

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. between Thursday, Dec. 29 and Thursday Jan. 5 at the following locations:. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara:. Dec. 29-Jan. 3. First United Methodist Church – 305 E. Anapamu St....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: My Final SBAOR President’s Column – Thank You!

It is hard to believe this is my final article as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It is has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for more than 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic and selfless ways.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Horse Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Crash West of Santa Maria

A horse standing in the roadway was hit and killed in a crash that injured a driver early Wednesday morning west of Santa Maria. At approximately 6:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were notified about an incident involving a vehicle and a horse near Black and Point Sal roads. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year

Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Music Academy Names Board Chair, Four New Directors

The Music Academy has named a new board chair and four new members of its Board of Directors. Leading the board will be Maurice Singer, a founding principal of The Evergreen Advantage, a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica with offices in Montecito. He is currently a board director and served on the board from 2010-18. Singer succeeds Eileen Sheridan, who served as board chair from 2020-22.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Researchers Assess Danger Marine Heatwaves Pose to Sea Snails

Scientists, fishermen and nature lovers alike worry how sea creatures will fare as the oceans change around them. There’s plenty of evidence that higher temperatures will place stress on marine animals. But just as important is the heat’s effect on their larvae, microscopic plankton drifting along in the water...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB

A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
LOMPOC, CA

