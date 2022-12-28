Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Win Two More at Avalon Classic, Play for Title Friday
The Bishop Diego girls will play Friday for the Avalon Classic championship on Catalina after winning two games Thursday. The Cardinals, now 16-1 on the season, beat Pacifica Christian 43-29 Thursday morning and in the afternoon bested Pacific Ridge 37-22. Against Pacifica Christian, Bishop’s Galilea De La Cruz led with...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Strong Out of the Gate, but Fall to Chatsworth 54-51
Dos Pueblos junior Justine Katz scored 22 points but the Chargers couldn’t hold off a Chatsworth comeback in a 54-51 loss Wednesday at the Santa Clara Tournament. Dos Pueblos charged out of the gates “hot and ready to play” in a strong first quarter, coach Manny Murillo said. After an even second quarter the Chargers led 32-22 at the half.
Noozhawk
More Late-Game Magic By Mitchell Leads UCSB to Victory at Cal State Fullerton
FULLERTON — Ajay Mitchell got mad. Then he got UC Santa Barbara more than even. He shook off a technical foul that cost the Gauchos the lead with 2:22 remaining and beat the shot clock with a clutch three-pointer with 27 seconds left in Thursday’s 66-58 men’s basketball victory at Cal State Fullerton.
Noozhawk
Luke Zuffelato’s Big Finish Leads Santa Barbara to Victory in Holiday Classic Basketball
Luke Zuffelato scored 11 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to help Santa Barbara High School hang on for an 80-77 victory over Holy Martyrs in Tuesday’s opening round of its own Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tournament. “Luke had another stellar game, scoring 34, but just as...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses
The San Marcos girls water polo team started strong at the Holiday Cup in Newport with two wins that put them in Friday’s semifinals. In the opening game, eight different Royals scored in a 14-8 win over Yucaipa, including three goals each from Kate Meyer and Charlotte Raisin. Along with Lucy Haaland-Ford, Marina Brown, and Naomi Enright each recorded three steals.
Noozhawk
Gingrich Wins Two Pro Gold Medals and One Silver at Pickleball Nationals
Three local players won gold medals and 10 others captured either silver or bronze at the Pickleball: Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dayne Gingrich won national championships in both the men’s split pro and men’s senior pro divisions. He was also a silver medalist...
Noozhawk
Pomona College Junior From Santa Barbara Leads State Street Outreach Project
Like all of Santa Barbara, 21-year-old Jake Ballantine has watched State Street transform during the past several years. He was inspired to lead the consulting project for what the city should keep in mind for its downtown street. Ballantine, a junior at Pomona College majoring in politics and economics, is...
Noozhawk
Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150,000 for Three Beneficiaries
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000 this year, with proceeds divided evenly among Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Dec. 29-Jan. 30
Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight 6 p.m.-6 a.m. between Thursday, Dec. 29 and Thursday Jan. 5 at the following locations:. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa Barbara:. Dec. 29-Jan. 3. First United Methodist Church – 305 E. Anapamu St....
Noozhawk
Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria
Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Renovated Hotel Ready for Check-In in Downtown Santa Barbara
Have you ever considered what you wouldn’t know about Santa Barbara County if you didn’t have Noozhawk?. Local news is essential to a community, but it’s not guaranteed. Newsrooms throughout the country are laying off journalists or putting their reporting behind paywalls. Some are doing both. Either...
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: My Final SBAOR President’s Column – Thank You!
It is hard to believe this is my final article as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It is has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for more than 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic and selfless ways.
Noozhawk
Horse Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Crash West of Santa Maria
A horse standing in the roadway was hit and killed in a crash that injured a driver early Wednesday morning west of Santa Maria. At approximately 6:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were notified about an incident involving a vehicle and a horse near Black and Point Sal roads. The...
Noozhawk
More Rain Coming to Santa Barbara County to Ring in New Year
Santa Barbara County could be ringing in the new year with more rain and wind this weekend, as heavy downpours are expected Saturday and into next week. Scattered light showers are in the forecast through Friday, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain or less, with most of the precipitation coming in Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.
Noozhawk
Music Academy Names Board Chair, Four New Directors
The Music Academy has named a new board chair and four new members of its Board of Directors. Leading the board will be Maurice Singer, a founding principal of The Evergreen Advantage, a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica with offices in Montecito. He is currently a board director and served on the board from 2010-18. Singer succeeds Eileen Sheridan, who served as board chair from 2020-22.
Noozhawk
UCSB Researchers Assess Danger Marine Heatwaves Pose to Sea Snails
Scientists, fishermen and nature lovers alike worry how sea creatures will fare as the oceans change around them. There’s plenty of evidence that higher temperatures will place stress on marine animals. But just as important is the heat’s effect on their larvae, microscopic plankton drifting along in the water...
Noozhawk
Gerald Carpenter: Have a Happy New Year’s Eve With the Santa Barbara Symphony
What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? Of course, most of you already know where you’ll be at midnight, but what about the long evening leading up to it?. If you are an inveterate party animal, who lives to join forces with a noisy bacchanal, you need no suggestions from me, before plunging into the heart of New Year’s Eve.
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported After Tree Falls Across Gaviota Coast Highway 101 Lanes
A tree fell across Highway 101 lanes early Wednesday morning, causing multiple injuries for people in vehicles that crashed into it, according to the California Highway Patrol. The large eucalyptus tree fell across both southbound lanes near El Capitan Canyon Road around 5 a.m., CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said. Four...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: For Local Businesses, 2022 Serves Up a Mixed Plate
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. McDonald’s, the Brasil Arts Cafe and soon The Natural Cafe are among the longtime, popular businesses in Santa Barbara that didn’t make it through...
Noozhawk
SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB
A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
