Christina Hall is opening up about some major health concerns and a recent diagnosis. The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to reveal the results of recent tests she had run after dealing with being sick on and off for some time. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 22. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants," she explained. She previously believed her breast implants were the root of her issues.

8 DAYS AGO