siouxlandnews.com
Top Sports Moments of 2022: #5 Elk Point-Jefferson wins first football state title
VERMILLION, S.D. — Siouxland Sports presents the Top 10 Moments in local sports for 2022. At #5: Elk Point-Jefferson bringing home its first football state championship in school history. David defeated Goliath in this year's South Dakota Class 11-B state title game, as the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies completed an...
Top Sports Moments of 2022: #4 Western Christian's Class 2A state championship win
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Siouxland News sports team presents the top 10 moments in local sports for 2022. At #4: Western Christian knocks off Dike-New Hartford to claim the Class 2A state volleyball title. In true David and Goliath fashion, Western Christian was challenging the two-time defending champion Dike-New...
Top Sports Moments of 2022: #6 South Sioux City claims girls wrestling state title
OMAHA, Neb. — Siouxland Sports presents the Top 10 Moments in local sports for 2022. Here's #6: The South Sioux City girl's wrestling team wins the state championship. In its very first year as an organized championship event, the Nebraska girls wrestling state title was completely taken over by South Sioux City.
Morningside E-Sports team hosting marathon donation stream
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside University E-Sports team is hosting a marathon live stream. For every cent donated on the stream, a second is added to the stream's timer. So what began as a 6 hour stream, quickly became over 20 hours after donations started rolling in less than an two hours into the stream; all to help fundraise for their upcoming E-Sports invitational in March.
Sioux City man wins $10,000 on scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
The Siouxland News 2022 "Year in Review" - A look back at what happened in Siouxland
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
Organization delivering beds to families in need
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A suspect charged in a stabbing earlier in December is pleading not guilty. Michael Carson, Jr., 36, filed a not guilty plea in a written arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Carson, Jr. is charged with stabbing a man in the arm at Sam's Mini Mart...
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SCPD need public's help identifying suspects in multiple burglaries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is attempting to identify several suspects in relation to multiple burglaries that have occurred in the past month. Police say on December 2nd, at 3:58 a.m., the suspects forced their way into the Brew at 2026 Riverside Blvd and stole numerous items.
Newly-elected Woodbury County officials sworn into office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newly-elected officials in Woodbury County were sworn-in at the county courthouse Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Supervisors Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung, along with new Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, were among those sworn in at the ceremony. Bittinger won his district by a wide margin...
