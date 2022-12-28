DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO