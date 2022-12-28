Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.

