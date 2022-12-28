Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Episode 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
Chatelain: What is possible for Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg the rest of the season?
Iowa walked into a Big Red ambush. The Huskers scored the first seven points, prompting a Fran McCaffery tantrum and technical before the first TV timeout. Iowa, the nation’s third-most efficient offense, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Fred Hoiberg delighted a lively home crowd with an upset victory.
Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska
When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
Husker History Highlights - December 29
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 60 yards. The star: Eric Crouch. The date: Sept. 11, 1999. The outcome: Huskers 45,...
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class
As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
Time, TV and a scouting report for Iowa vs. Nebraska
Iowa (8-4, 0-1) C – Filip Rebraca 6-9 Sr. 14.0. Iowa Scouting Report: The Hawkeyes come to Lincoln at 8-4 and Iowa was one of the nation’s hottest teams at the start of the year. However, Fran McCaffery’s club is coming off a 93-82 loss to Eastern Illinois before the break.
Huskers resume Big Ten play against 'incredibly dangerous' Iowa
The first two games of Big Ten play have left the Nebraska men's basketball team with a bad taste. First, there was an 81-65 loss at Indiana on Dec. 7. Then the heartbreaking overtime loss to Purdue three days later. Starting Thursday, the Huskers embark on a stretch of 18 consecutive Big Ten games.
Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?. The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival...
Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury
Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
Nebraska women fall to No. 14 Michigan after losing Allison Weidner for season
Michigan stormed out to an 18-point lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game and then held off a valiant comeback by Nebraska in the Wolverines’ 76-59 win on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Former Husker Leigha Brown scored a team-high 20 points for No. 14 Michigan on...
Kearney High gets big wins over Fremont in HAC Tournament first round
KEARNEY — As Kearney High boys head coach Drake Beranek said “You can’t win the championship if you don’t win the first one.”. Both Kearney teams did just that to get on the championship road in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday in Kearney, each getting big wins over Fremont.
Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area
OMAHA — Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, boosted by donations and $4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, plans to build or rehab about 400 houses for lower income families over the next four years. The nonprofit expects to invest more than $200 million by the end of 2026...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment...
