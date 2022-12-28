Read full article on original website
LoveFridays!
1d ago
3 of my 6 Palms came back from the Valentine's 2021 freeze! Anything is possible. Those crazy purple plants will die and always come back no matter what!
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winterB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Good News Network
Bats Fly Again Under the Bridge Where Rescuers Found 1,500 of Them Freezing on the Ground
There are a lot of animals far easier to love and care for than bats, but that didn’t stop Houston Humane Society from rescuing nearly 1,600 of them from freezing to death. On Thursday a cold snap in Texas caused these tiny winged mammals to plummet from the sky onto the cold pavement where they would have likely all perished if not for the volunteers who collected them en masse for rehabilitation.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
Spring apartment turns water off over Christmas holiday, left residents days without water
The day before Christmas Eve, a resident got an email from her complex saying the water would be turned off to prevent further freezing and burst pipes. It took four and a half days to come back.
Over 1,000 bats plunge to ground in Houston amid frigid temps
Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap.On Wednesday, hundreds were released back to their habitats -- two Houston-area bridges -- after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators."These poor babies were rescued from the ground minutes away from freezing...
cw39.com
Warm New Year’s weekend | Tracking storms and a cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and mostly dry weather settles in for New Year’s weekend with temperatures in the 70s for Greater Houston. Patchy dense fog will be possible in some areas, especially near the coast, which may also include spotty drizzle. Houston’s highs will be well above the...
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
Tips on how to accomplish your New Year's resolutions
HOUSTON — Is a New Year’s resolution a good or bad thing?. Carman Whiting, a doctor with UT Physicians Family Medicine, said we first may want to start by changing the way we look at resolutions. Instead of it being a resolution, she said we should like at it as an opportunity.
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
WALA-TV FOX10
Treatment options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Silky Patel, an interventional spine, sports and pain management physician in Houston, Texas, and Farrah Stewart-Tarver, a patient who is being treated for this condition discusses treatment options for DPN. About 30% of people with diabetes also suffer from diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN, a...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
maritime-executive.com
Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers
The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
Baytown motel guests say they were forced to leave due to water leak
BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding. “Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said. McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU...
State Hwy. 288 improvements underway, first pear sculptures installed
The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is funding the Hwy. 288 improvement project, according to the PEDC website. (Community Impact file photo) The final phase of the $24.1 million Hwy. 288 improvement project began early 2022 and should be completed in the coming year. The improvements to the corridor include additional landscape elements, irrigation, lighting, water fountains, new pear sculptures, and sidewalks and gateway markers from Beltway 8 to Magnolia. Some pear sculptures have already been installed along the highway.
