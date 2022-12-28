, , , For more than 20 years, 59-year-old Gerwin Shearin served his country as a United States Marine, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. The Baltimore, MD native has had his struggles in civilian life, including a divorce after he and his wife moved to Ingleside. But the battle he is fighting now may be the biggest one, more of a challenge than anything he has ever experienced in combat. Those who visit the Dollar General at 2286 Hwy. 361 in Ingleside may see Shearin behind the cash register or in the aisles stocking shelves. He’s been an Assistant Manager...

INGLESIDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO