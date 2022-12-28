Read full article on original website
Tofa
2d ago
I know when I sometimes place comments might misspelling as bad because I do talk into my texting and things do come out wrong but this is supposed to be a reporter and you kind of almost have to read and figure out what the heck he's saying and the spelling did this guy not finish school what the hell get some people that know how to write a story get a proofreader for God's sake what the hell's going on here it's a pathetic written story and it is about fur babies get the act together
Tofa
2d ago
now, from the story you can't tell if the dogs were taken or not taken I think they were left with the owners I mean come on rewrite the story so we know exactly what happened because I can't tell
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Woman crashes into local restaurant off SPID, no injuries reported
The woman was not injured, and police said the woman was able to make her nail appointment at Solar Nails.
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
Texas rescue shelters save cold-stunned sea turtles from chilly temps
Sea turtles can't stand the cold either.
Corpus Christi PD investigating fight at convenience store that went viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video of a fight that happened Wednesday at a Corpus Christi convenience store is being widely shared across social media platforms. The video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Flint Hills work with local, state agencies to cleanup Corpus Christi Bay oil spill
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are inspecting the area to get an update on cleanup efforts on the La Quinta Channel oil spill. On Christmas Eve, Coast Guard officials said around 3,800 gallons of light crude oil spilled...
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
Pet Of The Week: Kevin
Stop by and visit Kevin and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Oil from Christmas Eve spill found near North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oil from the Christmas Eve spill near Flint Hills Ingleside has been found near North Beach, according to the Texas General Land Office and the Coast Guard. Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking for oil product that...
City of Corpus Christi program gives recycled Christmas trees a new purpose
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering a way to not only get rid of your Christmas tree, but to give it a new purpose. Solid Waste Services is collecting Christmas trees 24 hours a day outside the J.C. Elliot Collection Center. The trees must be real, not artificial, since they will be ground into mulch.
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
'Bollard Brigade' to help watch over yarn bomb project in Port Aransas after founder receives cancer diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some colorful characters back in Port Aransas that are putting smiles on the faces of plenty of beach goers and winter Texans. They're called bollard buddies. Made of yarn, the critters cover those wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty...
Bishop police find dead man in car
The Kingsville Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Ralph Sparks who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 4:09 p.m. in Kingsville.
Ingleside Man, Ex-Marine Fighting Biggest Battle of His Life
, , , For more than 20 years, 59-year-old Gerwin Shearin served his country as a United States Marine, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant. The Baltimore, MD native has had his struggles in civilian life, including a divorce after he and his wife moved to Ingleside. But the battle he is fighting now may be the biggest one, more of a challenge than anything he has ever experienced in combat. Those who visit the Dollar General at 2286 Hwy. 361 in Ingleside may see Shearin behind the cash register or in the aisles stocking shelves. He’s been an Assistant Manager...
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Surveillance pictures of Corpus Christi bank robbery suspect released
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released photos of the person and possible getaway car allegedly involved in a bank robbery on S. Staples on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
Seven people lived in the house and currently are staying with a family member. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
