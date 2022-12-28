Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Caney asks residents to check meters; water pressure issues continue
The City of Caney is asking its residents to check their meter pits to see if the leak indicator is spinning. The City has lost pressure at its water tower, making pressure throughout the town very low. Caney asks residents to check meters; water pressure issues continue. The City of...
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
KOKI FOX 23
Burst pipes during artic blast forced some to go without water service
TULSA, Okla. — The now slowly warming weather is a welcome relief to everyone, including those who have been tasked with trying to repair burst pipes in the wake of last week’s brutal artic blast. FOX23 spent time with a tenant at Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa where they...
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
KVOE
Joint meeting for Neosho, Verdigris RACs set for Jan. 12
A joint meeting has been announced next month for two Regional Advisory Committees covering much of the KVOE listening area. Members of the Neosho and Verdigris RACs will meet Jan. 12 in Parsons to discuss recent updates from the Kansas Water Office, RAC responsibilities and groundwater management district plans for what are called local enhanced management areas — places where owners of water rights agree to have those rights regulated to a higher level of conservation and lower use of water than would normally take place.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
23 years later: Search continues for missing Oklahoma teens
23 years after they were last seen, authorities say they continue to get new leads about the whereabouts of two missing Craig County teenagers.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
news9.com
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
Emporia gazette.com
Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Foundation on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
A group of local citizens came together a short time ago to help raise money for projects and equipment for the Bartlesville Police Department thanks to the creation of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Foundation Treasurer Larry Thrash and Board Member Kevin Lynch said the Foundation...
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
