Caney, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Caney asks residents to check meters; water pressure issues continue

The City of Caney is asking its residents to check their meter pits to see if the leak indicator is spinning. The City has lost pressure at its water tower, making pressure throughout the town very low. Caney asks residents to check meters; water pressure issues continue. The City of...
CANEY, KS
KRMG

Large fire burns home in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ralston resident injured in accident

LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
RALSTON, OK
KVOE

Joint meeting for Neosho, Verdigris RACs set for Jan. 12

A joint meeting has been announced next month for two Regional Advisory Committees covering much of the KVOE listening area. Members of the Neosho and Verdigris RACs will meet Jan. 12 in Parsons to discuss recent updates from the Kansas Water Office, RAC responsibilities and groundwater management district plans for what are called local enhanced management areas — places where owners of water rights agree to have those rights regulated to a higher level of conservation and lower use of water than would normally take place.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
KAKE TV

Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
GALENA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13

Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
EUREKA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Foundation on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

A group of local citizens came together a short time ago to help raise money for projects and equipment for the Bartlesville Police Department thanks to the creation of the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Foundation Treasurer Larry Thrash and Board Member Kevin Lynch said the Foundation...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Local Business Offers Reward

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KTUL

20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
TULSA, OK
KVOE

Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity

Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
EUREKA, KS

