Hawthorne, CA

KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered at Metro Station in North Hollywood

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A body was found early Thursday morning at the North Hollywood Metro Station. Los Angeles Police Department and Metro Police officers discovered a body lying on the sidewalk in front of the Metro Orange Line station at Chandler and Lankershim Boulevard around 1:00 a.m., Dec. 29.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Security guard killed outside USC upscale off-campus student apartments

LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a man who worked as a security guard at an upscale off-campus apartment complex in South Los Angeles for students at the University of Southern California was shot and killed overnight. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash

VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
VERNON, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Apartment Project Underway in Santa Monica

A 100-unit apartment project in Santa Monica is well underway, with a leasing website showing the project will be open for tenants in 2023. With development from WSC Communities, the NMS Lincoln Santa Monica Apartments will soon take shape along 1550 Lincoln Boulevard. Totaling 103,000 square feet, the apartment building...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KSBW.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

