Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
Body Discovered at Metro Station in North Hollywood
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A body was found early Thursday morning at the North Hollywood Metro Station. Los Angeles Police Department and Metro Police officers discovered a body lying on the sidewalk in front of the Metro Orange Line station at Chandler and Lankershim Boulevard around 1:00 a.m., Dec. 29.
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Los Angeles police confirm Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family
Theophilus London, a rapper who has collaborated with artist like Kanye West and Travis Scott, has been reported missing by his family in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
foxla.com
Security guard killed outside USC upscale off-campus student apartments
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a man who worked as a security guard at an upscale off-campus apartment complex in South Los Angeles for students at the University of Southern California was shot and killed overnight. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m....
Civil Rights Leader Shares Thoughts on LA City Council Controversy as Protests Against De Leon Continue
The LA City Council continues to live with the after effects of a secretly recorded private conversation between several (now former) city council and labor leaders in which disparaging comments were made about almost every constituency in Los Angeles. The conversation centered around redistricting and political horse trading. In the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Apartment Project Underway in Santa Monica
A 100-unit apartment project in Santa Monica is well underway, with a leasing website showing the project will be open for tenants in 2023. With development from WSC Communities, the NMS Lincoln Santa Monica Apartments will soon take shape along 1550 Lincoln Boulevard. Totaling 103,000 square feet, the apartment building...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
KSBW.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Comments / 0