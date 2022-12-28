Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as a game-time decision tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Martin was already dealing with a sore ankle but now has a strained quad. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Nuggets, Jeff Green (hand) and Collin Gillespie (leg) are out, Bruce Brown (ankle) and Aaron Gorden (shoulder) and Jamal Murray (knee) are questionable.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO