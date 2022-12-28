ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Packers defender has big trash talk for Justin Jefferson ahead of game

One Green Bay Packers defender has decided to poke the jet before Week 17. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander lobbed some shade at Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ahead of their divisional showdown on Sunday. The two teams met already in Week 1 with Jefferson electrocuting the Green Bay secondary to the tune of nine catches... The post Packers defender has big trash talk for Justin Jefferson ahead of game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin A Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is listed as a game-time decision tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Martin was already dealing with a sore ankle but now has a strained quad. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Nuggets, Jeff Green (hand) and Collin Gillespie (leg) are out, Bruce Brown (ankle) and Aaron Gorden (shoulder) and Jamal Murray (knee) are questionable.
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy