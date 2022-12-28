ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideHook

Scientists Observe Pink Iguanas Hatching on the Galápagos Islands

In 2009, a group of scientists identified a previously-unknown species of iguana, recognizable by their distinctive pink coloration. As Scientific American reported at the time, the discovery offered new insights into the history and evolution of iguanas. Unfortunately, along with this discovery came another one — namely, that pink iguanas were an endangered species.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Vice

Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Outsider.com

Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO

In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.

