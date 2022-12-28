A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.

16 DAYS AGO