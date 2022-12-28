Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Observe Pink Iguanas Hatching on the Galápagos Islands
In 2009, a group of scientists identified a previously-unknown species of iguana, recognizable by their distinctive pink coloration. As Scientific American reported at the time, the discovery offered new insights into the history and evolution of iguanas. Unfortunately, along with this discovery came another one — namely, that pink iguanas were an endangered species.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
msn.com
Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap
A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state. Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area. An...
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Front of Father
The 11-foot crocodile dragged the boy underwater as his father fought the animal, escaping with severe bite wounds.
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Lion Gets Tossed Around Like a Ragdoll by Huge Buffalo, Miraculously Survives: VIDEO
In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter. The “King of the Jungle” almost got dethroned by this wild buffalo at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa. The cape buffalo can prove to be just as lethal as a lion, and this case demonstrated that.
Archaeologists discovered a Medieval shipwreck in near perfect condition at the bottom of Norway's largest lake
The vessel, which is estimated to date back sometime between the 1300s and 1800s, was found nearly 1,350 feet below the surface.
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
Comments / 0