At least 1 injured when vehicle comes off freeway in Boyle Heights
At least one person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle apparently came off the freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near State Street and City View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary information indicated a vehicle possibly came off the freeway and crashed. One […]
Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash into Parked Work Truck
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A high-speed crash into a parked box truck left one person deceased at the scene early Thursday morning in the city of La Puente. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just before 3:00 a.m., Dec. 29, regarding a traffic collision on the 15800 block of Cadwell Street.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
1 Trapped in Vehicle Collision with Big Rig
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was transported to a local area hospital after colliding with the side of a big rig trailer Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Soto Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
foxla.com
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
KSBW.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and Friday homicide investigators are continuing their investigation of his death. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots fired call where they found the victim, a 25- to 30-year-old Black man, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed in Long Beach is expected to survive
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man in Long Beach suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body when he was stabbed from behind by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, authorities said Thursday. Officers dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue located the...
