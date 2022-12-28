ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
The Independent

China Covid surge: Shanghai orders schools to close as funeral homes in Beijing struggle to catch up

Shanghai’s education bureau has mandated that primary, middle, and high school grades hold classes online starting Monday amid surging Covid-19 cases across major cities in the country following the easing of its stringent lockdown policies.Kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub were also asked to shut all their in-person classes from Monday. After days of massive unprecedented protests across the country, Chinalifted its strict draconian zero-Covid policies earlier this month that kept people in several cities under virtual house arrest.Since lifting its travel restrictions, the country has seen a resurgence in the spread of Covid-19 with fear that...
maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle

As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
France 24

US considers imposing new Covid rules for travellers from China

The US government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travellers to the United States from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing, US officials said on Tuesday. The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the...
NBC News

XBB now dominant Covid variant in U.S.

NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal discusses the new dominant form of Covid-19, XBB, as it accounts for more than 40% of new cases in the country.Dec. 30, 2022.
NBC News

Hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as Covid spreads in China

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with Covid-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked. After widespread protests against strict...
The Associated Press

China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three...
The Independent

Covid travel restrictions return - the new rules explained

Covid travel restrictions are back. From 5 January, every traveller flying from mainland China to England will need to provide a negative test result before being allowed on the plane and may face a second test on arrival.The government announced the measures on Friday night – a day after saying there were no plans to reintroduce Covid testing.What exactly is the government proposing – and why?Passengers arriving from mainland China, not including Hong Kong, to England from 5 January will need to take a Covid-19 test no more than two days before departure and show the negative result to airline...
MedicalXpress

Israel to require COVID tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry

The Israeli health ministry said Friday it will impose COVID tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for COVID," Health Minister Aryeh Deri said in a statement.
MedicalXpress

Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID: minister

Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID, Madrid's health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of cases in China. Travelers from China will have to show "proof that they are negative... or a full vaccination list", health minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.
NBC News

NBC News

