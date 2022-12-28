ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Just Made League History As A Reserve

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKPeU_0jwCEvTV00

Brodie's not washed just yet.

Your Los Angeles Lakers' priciest player, $47.1 million man Russell Westbrook, just matched an all-time league record in the 34-year-old's new role as a backup and, presumably, a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

In just 29:21, Westbrook notched his third triple-double this season for a 129-110 victory against the Orlando Magic tonight. The former nine-time All-Star poured in 15 points (on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor), pulled down 13 boards, and dished out 13 dimes for L.A. off the bench.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the 6'3" point guard now joins only reserve forward Detlef Schrempf for the all-time most triple-doubles as a bench player:

Schrempf, a 6'10" combo forward, started out as a crucial backup for the Dallas Mavericks and then the Indiana Pacers, before eventually evolving as a three-time All-Star while with the Seattle SuperSonics. He concluded his lengthy NBA career a key reserve for some very good Portland Trail Blazers clubs.

Westbrook spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his latest triple double (surely not his last this season?) tonight against the Magic:

"We knew we had to rebound tonight, did a good job of that," Westbrook noted of his supersized rebounding this evening. "Just making plays, something I'm accustomed to," he said of his turbo-charged passing numbers. "When I have the ball in my hand I have a responsibility to make guys better and I take pride in that."

Officially per the NBA's box score for the game, Westbrook had 13 rebounds, not 12, as the Spectrum super suggests. Regardless, it was far above his average for the season (6.3).

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy