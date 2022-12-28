Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at #8 Connecticut
Marquette women’s basketball is about to go into a rough stretch of basketball. Worse, they’re going into it on a two-game losing skid. MU’s next three games, all in Big East play, will all be on the road. They’ll be at UConn on Saturday, then start off the New Year with a visit down I-94 to see DePaul next Wednesday, and that gets followed up with a visit to Creighton on January 8th. Three straight road games against teams in the top half of the Big East. That’s not the kind of thing you want to see, not when you’re coming off an awful home outing against Colorado and a lackluster offensive performance in a two point home loss to Villanova. I mean, heck, you wouldn’t want to see that kind of a road stretch lined up if things were going well.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette’s Offense Fails Against Villanova
Much like happened against Colorado a week ago, Marquette women’s basketball’s offense put them in an early hole against Villanova on Wednesday night at the McGuire Center in a battle of two teams trying to jump from receiving votes in the Associated Press top 25 and into the national rankings. Unlike against Colorado, Marquette eventually figured themselves out as the game went along.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette 83 Seton Hall 69: Boxscore Breakdown
Marquette got back on the winning track with an 83-69 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday. The game at Fiserv Forum saw the Golden Eagles improve to 10-4 (2-1) while Seton Hall dropped to 7-7 (0-3). Possessions: 66- Grind it out pace which is what you should expect to see...
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs RV Villanova
Let’s get this out of the way at the top: Marquette women’s basketball didn’t lose to Colorado because they had a bad start to the game. They didn’t lose because they fell behind 12-0 right out of the gate. There was still just over 35 minutes of basketball left to go at that point. Literally anything could have happened.
wuwm.com
Two Democratic Socialists from Milwaukee prepare to take office in the State Legislature
Milwaukee's long history with socialism begins a new chapter on Jan. 3 when two Democratic Socialists from the city will be sworn in as State Representatives in the Wisconsin legislature. Darrin Madison, Jr. and Ryan Clancy recently spoke with WUWM. Madison won a Democratic primary in August to replace David...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
ozaukeepress.com
Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses
Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
