Arkansas State

thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

10 Favorite Stories of 2022

As the publisher of OnlyInArk.com, each year I have taken a few hours in December to reflect on the most-read stories of the year and share them with you. This time I decided to reimagine my story-about-stories post to share my favorites from the past year. Some of your favorites overlap with mine, but a few may have flown under your radar. So please skim my ten favorite stories of 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper

(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Here are Arkansas laws that will go into effect in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Not only is THV11 your Election Central when it's time to vote, but all year round— especially, when those laws you voted on go into effect. Starting January 1st, a corporate tax rate reduction will go into effect. Businesses will go from having to...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts

A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest

LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Flight cancellations impacting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent freezing temperatures have impacted many parts of the country, including Arkansas. According to data from flight-aware, by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Southwest canceled over 60 percent of its schedule. Some travelers at the Clinton National Airport were experiencing cancellations over and over...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

More severe storms are possible in Arkansas to start 2023

Another round of severe weather looks very possible as Arkansas begins 2023. After a very nice New Year's Day (Sunday), Jan. 2nd (Monday) will see a round of thunderstorms move across Arkansas. Widespread thunderstorms are likely by Monday afternoon and will continue into the evening hours. Warm and humid air...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

