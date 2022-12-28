Read full article on original website
KATV
City of Mayflower restores water after usage nearly doubles during winter storm
MAYFLOWER (KATV) — The water in the city of Mayflower should be turned back on after of their tanks were completely empty due to extra usage from the winter storm. One family told KATV why they were upset with the city's lack of communication. Paul Bradley said not having...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Family of 6 still feels the effects of frozen pipes after last week’s freezing temperatures
Following last week’s deep freeze, some homeowners in the Natural State are still feeling the effects.
KATV
Central Arkansas Development Council announces the beginning of LIHEAP program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Development Council revealed on Wednesday the 2023 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program will start on the week of Jan. 9, 2023. The assistance program will go on as long as there are funds available. The applications will be accepted in 19 counties...
KATV
Lane closures near Atkins due to construction on Interstate 40
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday that construction crews will start road work next week. According to ARDOT, the work will be in the westbound main lanes of I-40 west of Atkins, exit 94. Drivers through the area should expect lane closures from...
I-30 construction requires lane closures beginning in January
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — In an effort to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County to six lanes, overnight lane closures will soon be required. Throughout January, crews will periodically need to close certain lanes in order to continue with the project. They will be working in both the eastbound...
KATV
Hours before kickoff at Liberty Bowl, restrooms on stadium concourse 'fully operational'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday there were over 400 portable toilets were brought into the stadium for the Liberty Bowl. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced on Wednesday that all of the restrooms on the main stadium concourse are operating and available for guests to use. Fans will surely...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
aymag.com
YGFBF Kitchen to Close Little Rock Location
YGFBF Kitchen’s Little Rock location will be closing its doors permanently, as owner MaryAnn Leon announced in a Facebook Post on Dec. 28. The Little Rock location of the eatery was located at 27 Rahling Circle, which was the space that was previously occupied by Arthur’s Steakhouse. Leon...
KATV
City of LR adds new email address to report illegal firework activity on New Year's Eve
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — City of Little Rock officials want to remind residents that personal fireworks usage and celebratory gunfire are prohibited within the city limits, just ahead of New Year's weekend. The city said fireworks violations and gunfire usually increase on New Year's Eve with 20% more calls...
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
KATV
Arkansas state police investigating West Fork Man's death following traffic stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have opened an investigation into the death of a man from West Fork, Arkansas. The West Fork police department requested assistance from ASP in the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork which occurred after a traffic stop as Hanna was being taken into custody.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
KATV
2022 school, district, and state report cards are available
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced on Friday the 2022 report cards. According to ADE, the report cards are for schools, districts, and the state. The report card data is taken from school district-certified cycle and graduation data that...
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
