ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Lane closures near Atkins due to construction on Interstate 40

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday that construction crews will start road work next week. According to ARDOT, the work will be in the westbound main lanes of I-40 west of Atkins, exit 94. Drivers through the area should expect lane closures from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

YGFBF Kitchen to Close Little Rock Location

YGFBF Kitchen’s Little Rock location will be closing its doors permanently, as owner MaryAnn Leon announced in a Facebook Post on Dec. 28. The Little Rock location of the eatery was located at 27 Rahling Circle, which was the space that was previously occupied by Arthur’s Steakhouse. Leon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

2022 school, district, and state report cards are available

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced on Friday the 2022 report cards. According to ADE, the report cards are for schools, districts, and the state. The report card data is taken from school district-certified cycle and graduation data that...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy