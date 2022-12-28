ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodeo, CA

'Not our first rodeo;' San Francisco Castro District bakery burglarized for 6th time

By Wilson Walker
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mO5gn_0jwCDAOV00

'Not our first rodeo;' San Francisco Castro District bakery burglarized for 6th time 02:48

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot is said about property crime in San Francisco and for some victims, it is an experience they keep living again and again. Monday night, burglars broke into Le Marais Bakery on Sanchez Street in the Castro District - and it's hardly the first time.

"I don't understand why they had to trash the place also," said manager Youssra Meknassi. "I don't get it. So everything here was a mess."

For Meknassi and the staff at Le Marais, the morning consisted of all of the normal tasks, plus the added job of putting the bakery back together. Burglars effectively ransacked the sales counter, stealing iPads and ripping out cables.

"It's like it's not our first rodeo, you know," she said.

In fact, this is the bakery's sixth break-in, the most recent just about a month ago. Also stolen this time: a set of gifts that had been collected for the staff, along with the restaurant's industrial safe, hauled up out of the basement.

"It was screwed to the floor," Meknassi said. "I don't know what they did to unscrew it from the floor, but yeah."

The business owners are currently out of town, but they took to social media, tagging the mayor, the governor, even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying small businesses deserve better.


"It just breaks my heart," said neighbor Patrick Freeman. "These people are the best. I live right across the street."

Neighbors and regulars expressed similar frustrations at the sight of another shattered storefront.

"All the leaders of the city need to be pitching in," Freeman said. "You can't keep having businesses getting broken into. Where are the police?"

"It's just sad," Meknassi said. "Everyone put their effort into this place and we try to make it nice. It happens over and over again."

That is something businesses across San Francisco have said before, that it's not just that they are becoming victims of this kind of crime, it's that it's happening again and again. It's that cleanups like this one have become routine.

"We've done it over and over again," Meknassi says. "But the day after Christmas ... "

San Francisco police did not comment, but the building's foreman says they may get rid of the glass door in hopes of preventing another break-in. And on top of the lost property, and gifts, there was also lost business.

"It doesn't impact, again, just the owner," Meknassi said. "It impacts everyone."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Bakery Once Again Targeted by Burglars

A bakery owner in San Francisco’s Castro District says he's become an expert on the topic of crime. That’s because his business has come under attack repeatedly in the past few years, the latest being a brazen burglary Monday night. Several thieves broke into Le Marais bakery on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tenderloin teens channel life on the street into stories of hope

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of young people is working hard to flip the script in the Tenderloin, a neighborhood often criticized as being a bad part of San Francisco.  They're a part of organization 826 Valencia at 180 Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin, where young people from all over the Bay Area come to learn to tell their stories for podcasting, writing, and public speaking purposes with the hopes of becoming published authors. Quran Samad is a part of the program's Black Student's Initiative, led by teacher Precediha Dangerfield. Dangerfield told our news team her students...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
pioneerpublishers.com

Walnut Creek’s Il Pavone a true Italian classic

WALNUT CREEK, CA (Dec. 29, 2022) — If you want to commemorate this time of year by partaking in an upscale meal at a white tablecloth establishment, Il Pavone Italian Restaurant in Walnut Creek is a wonderful option. Since 1991, brothers Marcello and Nick Bigotti have offered their patrons...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Outgoing Pier 39 CEO cherishes a decades-long love affair with famed tourist spot

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pier 39 may be the center of the Bay Area tourist world, but it's been so much more for Taylor Safford. After four decades, he's stepping down as the Pier's CEO.  "Once I sort of was here, and landed, and got to feel the energy, got to look at the people, and everybody's having fun, they're on vacation," explained Safford. "I said that's where I wanted to be. And from there decisions were easy."Safford moved to San Francisco in 1979 to play music. He took a job pushing quarters at the arcade to make some money. This week,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy