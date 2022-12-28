ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols Race Past Terriers, 92-53

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajBYD_0jwCCZ2N00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule with a decisive 92-53 victory over Wofford on Tuesday in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Three Lady Vols (8-6) were in double figures, with senior Rickea Jackson leading the team with 16 points, and senior Jordan Horston and junior Tess Darby finishing with 13 and 11, respectively. Graduate Jasmine Franklin led the team in rebounding with 10 boards on the night while adding eight points, and freshman Justine Pissott notched a season-high three 3-pointers as seven Lady Vols recorded points from deep.

