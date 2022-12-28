Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cochise Co. Sheriff concerned as teen involvement with cartel smuggling rises
Traffic stops are turning into high-speed chases for Cochise County law enforcement. Some of those in the diver's seat aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license.
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after fleeing from Willcox Station agents near Vail, Ariz.
KOLD-TV
Kennel cough puts dog adoptions at Sierra Vista pet shelter on hold
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended public access to its primary dog viewing area and paused dog adoptions and walking for about the next two weeks. According to a news release from the shelter, staff is working to ensure cases of...
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.
kyma.com
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for bribery, firearms, and drug charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 36-year-old man who was a Border Patrol agent was sentenced to more than 12 years on bribery, narcotics, and firearms charges. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez from Vail, Arizona was also ordered to pay $151,000 in restitution to the U.S. Border Patrol because he was engaged in criminal activity says the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
Cochise County voters to decide on potential new jail in May
It’s been nearly two decades since Cochise County has had a new jail. This coming May, voters could change that this coming May.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
miles2gobeforeisleep.com
Snapshots: Tombstone - The Town Too Tough to Die
I’ve spent a fair bit of time in Tombstone in my life. It was always a stop on my company’s cross-country winter trips, of which I ran many. But it was always a quick stop as we usually arrived late in the short winter day and left early the following morning, but my groups and I always enjoyed the old-west feel of the place, the dirt streets, the wooden sidewalks and having a few beers at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. It was nice for me to get back this past winter after several years and have a little more time to spend there.
New Sierra Vista athletic fields support local sports, attract tourists
City of Sierra Vista builds new athletic fields for local sports and to attract tourists. This is phase two of the Schneider Electric project and is expected to be completed in June.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
