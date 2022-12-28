ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Former Border Patrol agent sentenced for bribery, firearms, and drug charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 36-year-old man who was a Border Patrol agent was sentenced to more than 12 years on bribery, narcotics, and firearms charges. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez from Vail, Arizona was also ordered to pay $151,000 in restitution to the U.S. Border Patrol because he was engaged in criminal activity says the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
VAIL, AZ
miles2gobeforeisleep.com

Snapshots: Tombstone - The Town Too Tough to Die

I’ve spent a fair bit of time in Tombstone in my life. It was always a stop on my company’s cross-country winter trips, of which I ran many. But it was always a quick stop as we usually arrived late in the short winter day and left early the following morning, but my groups and I always enjoyed the old-west feel of the place, the dirt streets, the wooden sidewalks and having a few beers at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. It was nice for me to get back this past winter after several years and have a little more time to spend there.
TOMBSTONE, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy