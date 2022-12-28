If I was a Dr or nurse, if patients want to be abusive, have them sign a waiver then discharge them. Dr. and nurses are there to help the person. They don't deserve to be treated like garbage!!
Well as they talk about the abusive patients, let's look at both sides of it. When you are sick or in pain, you don't feel well and you will be grouchy and less tolerable. Alot of nurses and doctors don't have any bed side manners these days. They are there for a paycheck, they don't listen, they don't care. Alot of doctors want to put you on expensive meds you can't afford because they are getting kick backs from the drug companies. It's both sided. Not 1 sided. If you treat your patients with human dignity and respect, they would be less likely even when they are in pain and don't feel good to be nasty towards you. It's pretty plain and simple. It's been this way for centuries, but the nurses and doctors today don't have human compassion that the old timers use to have.
what did they expect trying to support the government in controlling us by not treating you unless you follow every policy like covid testing and maskes.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
