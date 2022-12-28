ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 8

Dorothy Daniels
2d ago

If I was a Dr or nurse, if patients want to be abusive, have them sign a waiver then discharge them. Dr. and nurses are there to help the person. They don't deserve to be treated like garbage!!

Reply
11
T V
2d ago

Well as they talk about the abusive patients, let's look at both sides of it. When you are sick or in pain, you don't feel well and you will be grouchy and less tolerable. Alot of nurses and doctors don't have any bed side manners these days. They are there for a paycheck, they don't listen, they don't care. Alot of doctors want to put you on expensive meds you can't afford because they are getting kick backs from the drug companies. It's both sided. Not 1 sided. If you treat your patients with human dignity and respect, they would be less likely even when they are in pain and don't feel good to be nasty towards you. It's pretty plain and simple. It's been this way for centuries, but the nurses and doctors today don't have human compassion that the old timers use to have.

Reply(1)
7
Rocxy Lemmon
2d ago

what did they expect trying to support the government in controlling us by not treating you unless you follow every policy like covid testing and maskes.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

A soggy Friday; staying mild into the new year

You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year. You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Very mild and very wet as we close 2022

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly northeast side shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis woman missing from Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsnationnow.com

Indiana women help rescue missing Ohio 5-month-old

(NewsNation) — Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after leading police to missing 5-month-old baby Kason Thomass after he and his twin brother were taken when their mother’s car was stolen. NewsNation affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, spoke with the two women. Thomass was found alive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Dog dies after IMPD officer finds her dumped in trash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says a dog has died after IMPD found it in a dumpster Wednesday. IMPD Southwest District posted on Facebook saying the dog was thrown away in a dumpster — less than a mile from the shelter — and someone called it in to police. The dog's whiskers had also been cut off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy