ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ex-Liverpool star Jay Spearing rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve as body ‘started shutting down’ due Addison’s disease

By Dylan Terry, Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiVD2_0jwCCJ9z00

FORMER Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing was rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve after being diagnosed with Addison's disease.

The 34-year-old, who now works as a coach for the Merseyside club, was told to "urgently" attend hospital to avoid his body shutting down - and stayed there for part of Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K42sK_0jwCCJ9z00
Jay Spearing, right, has been diagnosed with the uncommon disease Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzWBP_0jwCCJ9z00
He shared images of him being treated at the hospital Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuMaL_0jwCCJ9z00
Spearing spent five years playing for Liverpool's first team Credit: Action Images - Reuters

This came after he had blood tests conducted on December 24.

After further investigating, doctors worked out it was Addison's disease - an uncommon illness which is the result of someone's body failing to produce enough of certain hormones.

It can cause fatigue, muscle weakness, low mood, loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss.

Addison's disease is most common between the ages of 30 and 50, with women more susceptible to the adrenal insufficiency.

What is Addison's disease?

Addison's disease is a rare illness affecting the adrenal glands, which produce the essential hormones cortisol and aldosterone.

The disease is usually a result of problems with the immune system.

It damages the gland and prevents it from producing enough of either of the hormones.

Around 9,000 people have the disorder in the UK, with more than 300 new cases diagnosed each year.

Symptoms include fatigue, muscle weakness, low mood, loss of appetite or unintentional weight loss and increased thirst.

Over time, you may also experience:

  • dizziness
  • fainting
  • cramps
  • exhaustion

It is treated with medicine to replace the missing hormones, which must be taken for the rest of the sufferer's life.

The NHS states that the condition can affect people of any age, although it's most common between the ages of 30 and 50.

It's also more common in women than men, guidance states.

If you are worried about any of your symptoms you should see your GP.

In the event of an emergency, always call 999 or visit your nearest A&E department.

It can be a life-threatening condition, but is often not discovered until weeks and months after the first symptoms.

Speaking on Instagram, Spearing said: "My first Christmas off in 17 years was a little different than I expected.

"After blood tests with the club on Christmas Eve I was told I needed to attend hospital urgently before my body started shutting down. I was potentially hours/days away from going into something called adrenal crisis.

"After more observations and tests were carried out, they diagnosed me with Addison’s disease.

"It’s taken me a minute to get my head around it but I am thankful that now it’s been diagnosed it can be controlled and managed through hormone replacement treatment and it’s not something that I will allow to affect or dictate my life.

"Thinking back, I have been ignoring symptoms and changes in my body for over a year without it being checked. If I didn’t get this checked when I did things could have turned out very differently.

"Moral of the story, don’t ignore changes in your body, no matter how small. Get them checked out!"

Spearing came through Liverpool's youth set-up and made his first-team debut in 2008.

He left in 2013 and went on to play for Bolton, Blackburn, Blackpool and Tranmere.

Then in June he returned to Liverpool as an U18 coach and an over-aged player for the U21s.

In September, he featured for the U21s in their EFL Trophy clash against Rochdale.

Comments / 15

Tarman Crothers
2d ago

Addison's Disease is a known side effect of everyone's favorite safe & effective......Funny how the article failed to mention that.🤔

Reply(12)
10
Related
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
BBC

Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up

A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
Tyla

Woman shares sister's final messages before she died trapped in car

A woman has shared an emotional tribute of her sister's final messages before she died from being trapped in a car. Anndel Taylor tragically passed away in the horrific Buffalo winter storm after she was stuck inside her car for around 18 hours, her family say. The storm travelling across...
Tyla

Woman issues ‘life or death’ warning after breaking a nail

A woman has issued a ‘life or death’ warning after breaking a nail, having ended up being hospitalised for a week. Breaking a nail is all too often the butt of the joke for anyone with a flair for dramatics, but many of you will know that it can be a surprisingly serious business.
The Independent

Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection

A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
BBC

Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area

A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
940K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy