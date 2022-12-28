ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jan. 6 panel releases interviews with Fulton election workers

Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman are the two former Fulton County election workers thrust into the national spotlight by former President Donald Trump back in 2020. Trump and his team claimed surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta showed the duo tampering with ballots. Those claims were all proven to be false.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father

ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Identity of Georgia's ‘Baby Jane Doe’ remains a mystery 34 years later

WAYCROSS, Ga. - It is one of Georgia’s longest unsolved cold cases: who was the little girl found in a discarded TV cabinet in south Georgia more than three decades ago?. Investigators say her body was found by road workers at a known dumping site just off of Duncan Bridge Road in Ware County on Dec. 21, 1988. No one came forward to claim the toddler’s body and has since been dubbed "Baby Jane Doe" by investigators.
WARE COUNTY, GA
scoreatl.com

Georgia Elite Classic All-Star game recaps from Thursday

The 10th annual Georgia Elite Classic came to an end at Rome’s Barron Stadium with four all-star games Thursday between two middle school teams, the freshman/sophomore game, the junior game and the senior game. All four games are being broadcast on PeachtreeTV and you can watch by following the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water service returns to most of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The water, for the most part, is flowing again in Clayton County. This after punishing cold caused pipes and water mains all around metro Atlanta to rupture. Thousands of customers struggled with running water in their homes since Christmas. A lot of people in Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA

