WAYCROSS, Ga. - It is one of Georgia’s longest unsolved cold cases: who was the little girl found in a discarded TV cabinet in south Georgia more than three decades ago?. Investigators say her body was found by road workers at a known dumping site just off of Duncan Bridge Road in Ware County on Dec. 21, 1988. No one came forward to claim the toddler’s body and has since been dubbed "Baby Jane Doe" by investigators.

WARE COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO