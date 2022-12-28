Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Breck 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 51
Chisholm 90, Northeast Range 13
Cloquet 71, Cromwell 35
Crookston 74, Roseau 63
Crosby-Ironton 67, Deer River 60
Dawson-Boyd 66, Spring Grove 57
Ely 87, Cook County 22
Esko 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Grand Rapids 66
Independence, Wis. 58, Houston 55
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, Windom 80
Kingsland 67, Fillmore Central 63
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, New Richland-H-E-G 54
Legacy Christian 91, Park Christian 59
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 47
Mankato Loyola 61, Fairmont 35
Maple River 83, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63
Martin County West 70, Kaleidoscope Charter 37
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 58, Springfield 47
New Ulm 64, St. Clair 56
Owatonna 86, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60
Perham 78, Paynesville 48
Pine City 80, Mesabi East 30
Proctor 78, Wrenshall 41
Rock Ridge 63, Hibbing 35
Rushford-Peterson 86, Higher 46
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Hancock 50
Sacred Heart 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58
Sauk Centre 78, Border West 61
South Ridge 83, International Falls 28
St. James Area 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65
Stephen-Argyle 74, Climax/Fisher 33
Superior, Wis. 59, Duluth Denfeld 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
