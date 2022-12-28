ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State set to open WAC play Wednesday vs. Southern Utah

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After earning a win over North Carolina A&T in the consolation game of the 2022 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational to conclude non-conference play, New Mexico State will open its WAC season on Wednesday at home against Southern Utah.

The Aggies’ game against the Thunderbirds will mark the first WAC game of the season for the entire conference and kicks off an 18-game league schedule as NM State begins its quest for a eighth WAC regular season title.

Wednesday also marks the third-ever meeting between NM State (7-5) and Southern Utah (8-5), however, it will be the first time that the two programs meet as conference foes.

Entering its final season in the WAC, NM State has put together one of the most impressive runs in all of college basketball.

The Aggies and Thunderbirds will tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in Las Cruces.

KTSM

KTSM

