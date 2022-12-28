ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping containers along Rio Grande used to block, slow down migrants

By Melissa Luna
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A line of nine metal shipping containers were seen on the bank of the Rio Grande Tuesday, creating a wall to block or slow down migrants from crossing into the United States, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

When asked about the shipping containers Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Mario D’ Agostino said the City of El Paso had nothing to do with their placing.

“That authorization does not come from the City of El Paso. We have no optics on that. I don’t know who sent them out there.” D’ Agostino said.

The containers were placed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on keeping the Title 42 policy in place indefinitely.

US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

KTSM reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management to gather more information on the incident. Seth Christensen, J.D., Chief of Media and Communications explained that the containers and fencing are part of Operation Lone Star and Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy to secure the border.

“At the direction of Governor Abbott, almost a dozen containers have been initially placed, along with over a mile of fencing, in locations in the El Paso sector as determined by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard, and they will remain as long as necessary to impede the flow of illegal immigrants into Texas communities.” said Christensen, J.D.

