Honolulu, HI

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater Trail.

A woman reported to be in her 70s became sick while hiking the popular trail with a group.

HFD responded to the emergency and located the hiker. Her injuries were assessed, and she was airlifted to a local safety zone. She was then transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The group with which she was hiking were assisted down the trail by HFD personnel.

HFD provided a few safety tips for when we visit O’ahu’s myriad trails, hikes and parks.

Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. HFD recommends packing an external back-up battery.

Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

Stay on the trail to avoid getting lost or injured.

