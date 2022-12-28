Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:
3-0-3, WB: 8
(three, zero, three; WB: eight)
