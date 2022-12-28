ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-05-10-20-31

(four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-one)

Community Policy