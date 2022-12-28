ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on. After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on. Updated: 11 minutes...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man arrested after more than 70 businesses were burglarized

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro Police have arrested 37-year-old James R. Owen after a lengthy investigation. Police said that between July and December, they have responded to more than 70 business burglaries. On Tuesday, they took Owen into custody on an arrest warrant. Owen was subsequently charged with nine counts...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Battle Over Burn Pits: Vet benefits finally on the way but fires still burning

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Military members who have been fighting the government for medical and other benefits could get them as soon as this Sunday. Starting Jan. 1, the PACT Act takes effect, granting veterans exposed to burn pits in war zones health care coverage and disability payments they didn’t qualify for before. The new law provides the money to do so.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years ago, Vermont state leaders passed a law that all state park signs needing an upgrade would get an added Abenaki name if appropriate. Since then only one sign has been updated. The law requires the state parks to add the appropriate Abenaki name by attrition, meaning when the signs need to be repaired or replaced.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We flipped the switch today into another stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Most areas outside the NEK saw temperatures well into the 40s, and a couple places like Rutland and Bennington even saw highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow, although it comes with more cloud cover.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
POULTNEY, VT

